WP Pikes Peak Lions Club raises funds for local organizations
The Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club raised funds this month for local organizations through its indoor cornhole league.
The recipients are Woodland Park Library, $250; Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department’s Sports Program, $300; Community Cupboard, $500; Little Chapel Food Pantry, $500; Help the Needy, $500; Lions Club International Foundation, $1,000; Kid Sight, $500; Shop with a Hero, $500; Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, $500; Arise Beyond Barriers, $500; Lions Camp, $1,000 and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, $250.
Also
Jason Roshek & Partners have moved to a new office in Old Colorado City but will retain a space in Woodland Park to serve buyers and sellers. Roshek, formerly a broker with Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park, is a broker with Coldwell Banker Beyond.
From more information, call 719-237-0394.