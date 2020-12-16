The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK, OTHERS SPONSOR TOY DRIVE
The city of Cripple Creek, Newmont Mining Corp., Tripple Crown Casinos (The Brass Ass, Midnight Rose and J.P. McGills), the Cripple Creek/Victor School District Pioneers and the Wildwood and Bronco Billy’s casinos sponsored the Gold Camp Christmas Toys for Tots Dec. 16, a drive-thru event in the Triple Crown Casino parking garage.