The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Benchmark Mortgage welcomes two new team members
Shannon Andersen and Stephanie Alfieri have joined Diane Beaumont’s Benchmark Mortgage Sales Team. With the addition, the team has a combined lending experience of 35 years.
Andersen is the former president of marketing and Alfieri is the former senior relationship banker for Vectra Bank in Woodland Park.
Also:
The Ute Pass Historical Society features the 2022 Pictorial Calendars in the gift shop at 231 Henrietta Ave. For more information, call 719-686-7512 or visit utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
Scott Levy has been promoted from deputy director to executive director of Green Box Arts, a nonprofit organization founded in Green Mountain Falls in 1997 by Christian Keesee, Blake Keesee and Larry Keigwin.