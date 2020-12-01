The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
KRISTIE BAKER’S EXCLUSIVELY NAILS OFFERS PEDICURES, MANICURES
Kristie Baker’s Exclusively Nails features structured gel manicures in addition to gel polish and natural-nail manicures. As well, Baker offers pedicures along with the manicures. The shop’s décor is enhanced with Baker’s crafts and acylic paintings along with crafts by Wendy Booth’s Crazy Pallet. Baker, a licensed nail technician for the past 28 years, recently moved her shop to 740 East U.S. 24, Suite B.
For an appointment, call 687-1414.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE GOES VIRTUAL
The Holiday Boutique, a multi-vendor event, is virtual this year from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 at wpholidayboutique. Essentially Fit and Fresh Finds Boutique sponsors the event.