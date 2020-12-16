NEW OWNER OF JOANIE’S DELI PLANS TO EXPAND BAKERY, ADD TAKE-AND-BAKE
Acknowledging the challenges of buying a business in the time of COVID and as the slow season approaches, Rebecca Ruddell went for it anyway.
Now the new owner of the Woodland Park eatery Joanie’s Deli, Ruddell relies on her ties as a Woodland Park resident and her skill as a culinary artist to maintain the restaurant’s popularity.
She bought the deli last month from John Edmondson, who was an absentee owner. His staff kept the place humming, with faithful clients ensuring the deli’s success.
“The staff did a great job,” Ruddell said. “I’m keeping the staff; they love Joanie’s and know almost all of the customers.”
And Ruddell has credentials. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, she worked in Michelin Star restaurants the Bradley Ogden at Caesar’s Palace and Picasso’s at Bellagio Hotel and Casino with Chef Julian Serrano.
Ruddell credits familial bonds for her recipes and methods. “I got my passion for cooking and baking from my grandmother, my mom and my dad,” she said. “My grandmother was an incredible baker. At Joanie’s I want to expand on the baking, add French macaroons, pies and fresh bread every day.”
While her parents are deceased, Ruddell’s century-old grandmother was thrilled about the new venture, and greeted the news with laughter along with offering advice about baking pies. “I’m definitely bringing a lot of those old-fashioned techniques,” Ruddell said, adding that she makes pie crusts from scratch.
Along with pastries, pies and breads, Ruddell plans to add freshly made take-and-bake dinners such as macaroni-and-cheese, vegetarian meals and lasagna. “For my lasagna I do it the old-fashioned way with bechamel sauce, homemade marinara sauce and lots of layers of fresh cheeses and meat,” she said. “I lived in Italy when I was a little girl.”
With built-in heaters in the enclosed patio, many of Joanie’s customers eat outside anyway, which fits with the current COVID limitations on indoor dining.
Ruddell’s plans for Joanie’s include adding cooking classes as well as offering more coffee and tea selections.
Joanie’s Deli (joaniesdeli.com), 110 E. Midland Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
— Written by Pat Hill