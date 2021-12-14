The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Coldwell Banker gives $500 to six Teller County nonprofits
Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty played Santa Claus to six Teller County nonprofit organizations this month, giving each $500. In a ceremony organized by Bernie Vayle, the broker/owner of the company, representatives of the nonprofits received the checks from realtors and staff members. The organizations were DayBreak — An Adult Day Program; Hope and Home, for foster kids; Adopt a Park-Florissant; Little Chapel Food Pantry; Teller Senior Coalition; and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
Also
Newmont Mining Corporation/Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. and Southern Teller County Focus Group feature the 22nd annual Holiday Headframe Lighting event, self-guided tours of 1890s mine structures lit for the holidays. The tours are after dark on weekend nights until Jan. 1. Maps are available online at STCFG.com.