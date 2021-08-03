The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Teddy Roosevelt returns to Victor museum
The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will host Don Moon as Teddy Roosevelt on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Gold Coin Club on Diamond Avenue in Victor. The event begins with a reception at 2 p.m. The presentation begins at 3. The event commemorates the 120th anniversary of when Roosevelt, the nation’s vice president, spoke at the club in August 1901. Tickets are $20 and available at VictorMuseum.com or by calling 719-689-5509. Reservations recommended.
97 homes sold in Teller County, Ute Pass in June
According to the Roshek Report, 97 homes sold in June in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 54 homes sold, the highest-priced was $485,000, the lowest, $305,000. In Divide, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,625,000, the lowest, $215,000. In Florissant, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.8 million, the lowest, $250,000. In Cripple Creek & Victor, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $630,000, the lowest, $116,000. In Ute Pass, one home sold for 501,750.
Insurance Center moves to new location
The Insurance Center has moved to 107 Sundial Drive, which is next door to the building where the center has been for decades. For information, go to wpinsurancecenter.com or call 719-687-3094.
Also
Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams has joined the board of directors of the nonprofit organization DayBreak — An Adult Day Program.
Teller County Habitat for Humanity hosts the 13th annual Vino & Notes Wine and Music Festival from noon-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.
Green Mountain Falls/Cascade and the Ute Pass Editions of the 2022 14-month calendar is available at the Ute Pass Historical Society Gift Shop and the Land Office in Green Mountain Falls in Gazebo Park. The calendars are $14.