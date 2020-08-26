The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call 686-6458.
ACCOUNTING FIRM OPENS IN WOODLAND PARK
Georganna Carlisle recently opened Merus Partners at 1750 U.S. 24 in Woodland Park. The company is an accounting and consulting firm designed to help small business owners with accounting compliance issues. For information, call (512) 419-8752.
In partnership with Thomas Hargis, Georganna Carlisle is also opening, in the same location, Armament Evolved, Guns & Ammo shop.
The shop specializes in night vision, optics, edged weapons and equipment set-up. For information, call (832) 785-3123.
FRANK HIRED AS DEPUTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN TELLER COUNTY
Becky Frank, former assistant city administrator in Victor, has been hired by Teller County as deputy emergency management officer, under the direction of Don Angell.