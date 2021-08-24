The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Steve Woolf named chamber’s board chairman
Steve Woolf, Wild Heart educator, is the new chairman of the board of directors for the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. Jim Olsen, general manager of Foxworth Galbraith Building Center, remains on the board and serves as past chairman.
At its annual dinner on Aug. 13 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, the chamber presented awards to its 2020 Wagon Boss (citizen of the year) Ken Matthews; Business of the Year, Colorado GearLab; Nonprofit of the Year, Teller Senior Coalition; and Volunteer of the Year Ellen Carrick. Also, Kayla Murry was named as the Woodland Park High School Scholarship winner.
Also
Newmont’s Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co., Southern Teller County Focus Group, the Black Monarch and Victor Main Street sponsor the Victor Colorado 2021 Pack Burro Race. The competition starts at noon Sept. 11 in downtown Victor.