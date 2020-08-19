The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
CENSNER HIRED AS TRANSACTION COORDINATOR AT 1ST CHOICE REALTY
Jake Censner has been hired as the transaction coordinator for Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty. A 2013 graduate of Woodland Park High School, Censner made headlines as the all-conference football and basketball player. In his junior year of football, he broke all passing records. As well, Censner won the Coach D Making a Difference Scholarship and was noted for his work in the “Best Buddies” program at the high school.
99 HOMES SOLD IN TELLER COUNTY IN JULY
According to the Roshek Report, 99 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in July. In Woodland Park, of 39 homes sold, the highest-priced, was $1,075,000, the lowest, $209,500. In Divide, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $580,500, the lowest, $147,000. In Florissant, of 25 homes sold, the highest-priced was $999,900, the lowest, $135,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 12 homes sold, the highest-priced was $539,900, the lowest, $150,000. In Ute Pass, of 6 homes sold, the highest-priced was $442,000, the lowest, $222,150.
SWANN ELECTED TREASURER OF COLORADO SPRINGS EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATION
Spencer Swann of Woodland Park, who owns Canyon Signs, was elected treasurer of the Colorado Springs Executive Association.
ALSO
• The Electronic Recording Technology Board awarded Teller County a $147,784 grant to establish, maintain, improve or replace an electronic filing system. The technology board is a division of the Colorado Department of State.
• Laura Meyers was elected president of Teller Senior Coalition. Meyers replaces Gail Gehrig.