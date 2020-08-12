The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
KC WOODS PRODUCTS AWARDED MITIGATION PROJECT CONTRACT
Kevin Langley’s KC Wood Products LLC was awarded the contract for the mitigation project at Catamount Ranch Open Space managed by the Coalition for the Upper South Platte.
HUSPEKS PURCHASE HISTORIC HOTEL IN CRIPPLE CREEEK
Joanne and Brad Huspek recently purchased the historic Hotel St. Nicholas in Cripple Creek from Susan Adelbush. The Huspeks have renovated the rooms and, since March, are following safety protocols due to the coronavirus restrictions. The hotel, a former hospital, is today a bed-and-breakfast. For information or reservations, call 719-689-0856.
SOUNDS OF HOLIDAY HOME TOUR TO TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER
Karolyn Smith announced that Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour will take place, as usual, on the first weekend in December. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, guests will be required to wear masks while practicing social distancing. Tweeds Fine Furnishing will again be the presenting sponsor. Smith is co-chair of the home tour committee.
WOODLAND PARK FARMERS MARKET SEASON IN FINAL WEEKS
For the past decade, the Woodland Park Farmers Market has been named one of the best farmers markets in the United States — with good reason.
Every Friday during the season, more than 100 vendors set up in Memorial Park, bringing fresh produce, baked goods, food trucks, artisan olive oil and so much more. You might also find fresh roasted coffee, local honey, puppies up for adoption, delicious caramel corn, and goat milk soap too fragrant to resist.
The quality and variety of offerings attract crowds of up to 5,000 each week and keeps the market going strong June through September. It’s now in its 30th year and has created a community of its own, with strong relationships between vendors, customers and the city. The market was recognized by the readers of The Courier, winning Best of Teller gold for outdoor events in 2020 among several other county, state and national awards. The secret is out.
The popular event is more than just a shopping experience, offering neighbors a chance to meet up, hang out and enjoy being outdoors. Kids, dogs and everyone else is welcome.
The market also supports several important programs. It provides internships for several young people to work with market vendors and small business owners and field trips to local ranching and farming operations. The interns see and get to be part of what it takes to run a farmers market.
In the Young Entrepreneur program, those under 18 get reduced vendor rates to set up and gain real life experience in marketing, sales and customer service. One young entrepreneur is officially registered as the youngest blacksmith in the U.S. He offers a wide range of items, including unique bookmarks and handmade nails.
The market also participates in the Longer Table program, working in partnership with the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek to deliver unsold market produce and food to those who don’t have access to fresh food.
As part of a co-op effort, anyone with a local garden can sell their fresh vegetables and fruit without having to set up a tent. The market volunteers will do the selling and collect the money for those wanting to offer their goods.
The market is operated solely by volunteers. Discover this hidden gem from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through September. Visit wpfarmersmarket.com or email info@wpfarmersmarket.com for volunteer opportunities and vendor information. Updates can be found on the Woodland Park Farmers Market Facebook page.
— Written by Joe Davis, board member, Teller County Farmers Market Association