BANQUET SPONSORS ANNOUNCED
Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College are the Platinum Sponsors of the Hope & Light banquet for Choices, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people with unplanned pregnancies.
Highmark Home & Design, The Sims Home Team at Keller Williams Realty and MBI Contractors Inc., are Silver Sponsors; and Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty’s Roshek Group, CSC Credit Service Company and RFS Reliant Financial Services are the Bronze Sponsors.
The fundraising banquet for Choices is 6 -9 p.m. April 16 at the Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs.
Registration is at choicesco.com.