The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
TELLER COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE PARTICIPATES IN SOCIAL EVENT
Team members of Teller County Search and Rescue talked about the nonprofit organization at the Business Expo/Business After Hours on April 20 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, the combination event was, for many, the largest social occasion in a year, after 12 months of various pandemic restrictions.
ALSO
According to the Roshek Report, 70 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in March. In Woodland Park, of 31 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,165,000, the lowest, $326,000. In Divide, of 9 homes sold, the highest-priced was $885,000, the lowest, $235,000. In Florissant, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $2,975,000, the lowest, $75,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $550,000, the lowest, $185,000. In Ute Pass, of 7 homes sold, the highest-priced was $730,000, the lowest, $185,000.