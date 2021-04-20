The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
RAWSON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
The nonprofit Community Cupboard has announced the resignation of Lisa Rawson as its senior executive director.
Rawson said in a statement, “Teller County and all who have supported the Cupboard are truly a community with a heart.”
Rawson was honored last year by the Heart to Heart Rural Philanthropy Days last year for her work with the cupboard during the pandemic.
GRANTS AWARDED TO JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF TELLER COUNTY
Newmont Mining Corp. and Park State Bank & Trust recently awarded grants to Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado — Teller County to support the organization’s financial literacy programs.
The grants allow JA to continue its partnerships with the community’s schools. According to a spokesperson, the volunteers expect to be back in classrooms in the fall.
ALSO
As part of of his Teller County Assessor Listens outreach, Colt Simmons will hold four meetings to discuss 2021 property re-evaluations as prescribed by Colorado Statute. In-person sessions are from 3-4:30 p.m. April 27 and 29, May 4 and 13 in the Teller County Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. The sessions are also available on Zoom at bit.ly/3gdoQvd. For more information, visit bit.ly/3gcnNvt or call 719-689-2941.