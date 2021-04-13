The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
WOODLAND PARK INN OWNER HOSTS FREE BREAKFAST FOR VETERANS
Elijah Murphy (Murph), who owns The Historic Ute Inn in Woodland Park, hosts a free breakfast for area veterans on the first Saturday of the month.
This month, volunteers from the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 1980, pitched in to help, beginning at 6 a.m.
“Murph has such a heart for fellow veterans and making sure they are networking, and that brothers and sisters have each other’s backs, it’s overwhelming,” said Cynthia Sipes, historian and public relations for the auxiliary.
ALSO
• Teller County’s treasurer/public trustee Mark Czelusta was recently elected president of Colorado County Treasurers and Public Trustees Association, Eastern Division.
• Newmont’s Cripple Creek& Victor Mining Co. has funded the salary of Kim Newcom, RN, BSN, as the COVID-19 nurse for the Cripple Creek/Victor School District. Newcom works one a day a week and has previous experience with Teller County Public Health and Environment.