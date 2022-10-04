The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
• Bryce Raguindin has opened Cord King Firewood in Florissant. The business has a sawmill on the property and specializes in fire mitigation and logging. For information, call 719-374-7517 or email at info@ckfirewood.com.
• The Colorado Tourism Office awarded Peggy Sorenson of Cripple Creek the Jack Snow Outstanding Volunteer award. The office is a division of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.