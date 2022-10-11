101222-cr-buzz

Sara Vestal, interim director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County, talks to Sen. John Hickenlooper about the e{span}nergy efficient, solar-heated and fire-retardant, ICF Fox Blocks used in building Habitat’s townhomes.

 Pat Hill, Pikes Peak Courier

New interim director of Teller County Habitat welcomes Sen. Hickenlooper

Sara Vestal has been named interim director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County. Former director of Resource Development, Events, & Volunteer Services for the nonprofit organization, Vestal and the board of directors welcomed Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. The senator gave a presentation on the Inflation Reduction Act in a Habitat two-story home under construction in the Trailhead Townhome community. Vestal replaces Keith Meier who resigned recently. Meier led the organization in the development of the Trailhead condominium project.

Newmont CC&V, Wildwood Casino sponsor Light of Hope event

Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. and the Wildwood Casino were the presenting sponsors for the CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Light of Hope Teller breakfast Oct. 5 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Schommer Construction was the Children’s Hero Sponsor while the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center and Woodland Country Lodge were Hope Circle sponsors.

