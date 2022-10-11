The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
New interim director of Teller County Habitat welcomes Sen. Hickenlooper
Sara Vestal has been named interim director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County. Former director of Resource Development, Events, & Volunteer Services for the nonprofit organization, Vestal and the board of directors welcomed Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. The senator gave a presentation on the Inflation Reduction Act in a Habitat two-story home under construction in the Trailhead Townhome community. Vestal replaces Keith Meier who resigned recently. Meier led the organization in the development of the Trailhead condominium project.
Newmont CC&V, Wildwood Casino sponsor Light of Hope event
Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. and the Wildwood Casino were the presenting sponsors for the CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Light of Hope Teller breakfast Oct. 5 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Schommer Construction was the Children’s Hero Sponsor while the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center and Woodland Country Lodge were Hope Circle sponsors.