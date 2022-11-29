113022-cr-buzz

Bernie Vayle, left, and her team at Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park donated $1,000 recently to the Community Cupboard in Woodland Park, represented by Sharron Langhart.

Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty donates to Community Cupboard

Bernie Vayle and her team at Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park donated $1,000 recently to the Community Cupboard Food Pantry in Woodland Park.

Fundraiser and toy drive planned for Community Partnership

Unified Title Company hosts a fundraising dinner and toy drive for the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. To reserve a place, RSVP by email to ACooper@UnifiedTitle.com by Dec. 2.

