The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty donates to Community Cupboard
Bernie Vayle and her team at Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park donated $1,000 recently to the Community Cupboard Food Pantry in Woodland Park.
Fundraiser and toy drive planned for Community Partnership
Unified Title Company hosts a fundraising dinner and toy drive for the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. To reserve a place, RSVP by email to ACooper@UnifiedTitle.com by Dec. 2.