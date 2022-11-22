The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Coldwell Banker 1st Choice donates to food pantry
Bernie Vayle and her team at Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park recently donated $1,000 recently to Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide.
Cripple Creek KOA Holiday Campground recognized
The Cripple Creek KOA Holiday Campground won the 2023 KOA Founder’s Award and President’s Award.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA in Billings, Mont. in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
These awards were presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s Annual International Convention in Orlando, Fla.
Businesses donate to Empty Bowls fundraiser
Teller County businesses that contributed soup for the Woodland Park School District’s Empty Bowls Night Nov. 17 included A.J.s Pizza, Mountainara Cucina Italiana, McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub, Grandmother’s Kitchen, Swiss Chalet, Japan Fusion, Joanie’s Deli, Hungry Bear, Mayflower, Serrano’s, Casa Grande, Thai Eats, Fiesta Mexicana, Walmart, Safeway and City Market.
Individuals who provided soup include Wendy Booth, Scott Lehmann, Rene Wisniewski and Susan Summers. WPSD’s Tina Cassens provided the utensils, plates and bowls while Stacia Ray Adamson and Lauren Lehmann handled the details for gathering the soup contributions. Area Girl Scouts and high-school students set up, served the meal and cleaned up.
Empty Bowls Night is a fundraiser for the Community Cupboard. Students from every school in the district participated in the event at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The event is sponsored by the art departments in the Woodland Park School District.