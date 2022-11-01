The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Newmont sponsors State of the County breakfast
Newmont Mining Corp. Cripple Creek & Victor Mine sponsored State of the County breakfast meeting Oct. 17. The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the meeting at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Teller County Commission Chair Dan Williams was the guest speaker.
Teller housing update from Roshek Report
According to the Roshek Report, 62 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in September. In Woodland Park, of 18 homes sold, the highest-priced was $879,000, the lowest, $225,000. In Divide, of 13 home sold, the highest-priced was $571,900, the lowest, $335,000. In Florissant, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.1 million, the lowest, $162,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $580,000, the lowest, $105,000. In Ute Pass, of 4 homes sold, the highest-priced was $695,000, the lowest, $516,000.