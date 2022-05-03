The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Woodland Park Chamber to host May ‘Lunch and Learn’
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Lunch and Learn event for May on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s event will focus on “Rural Business Resources: State and federal resources to help your businesses.”
The Rural Opportunity Office at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade supports rural communities across Colorado. Attendees will learn about various state and federal programs and resources available to the rural business community, including Colorado Rural Resiliency and Recovery Roadmaps, Rural Technical Assistance, Rural Jump Start, Enterprise Zone, Location Neutral Employment Community Matching Grant programs and more.
The event is in person and attendees must register in advance. The cost is $17 for chamber members and $27 for non-members. Register online at tinyurl.com/y9sh3usp.