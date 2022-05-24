The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
April home sales in Teller County
According to the Roshek Report, 64 homes sold in April in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.5 million, the lowest, $255,000. In Divide, of nine homes sold, the highest-priced was $635,000, the lowest, $255,000. In Florissant, of 18 homes sold, the highest-priced was $900,000, the lowest, $245,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $693,000, the lowest, $59,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $631,000, the lowest, $336,500.