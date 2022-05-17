The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill (pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458) to make a submission.
Newmont donation funds CC-V School District breakfast
The Cripple Creek-Victor School District Board of Education hosted gratitude breakfasts for teachers and staff members May 3 and 4.
“We wanted to thank them for their hard work every day to help our students and families,” said Donna Brazill, board member, who with board members with Stan Conley and Connie Dodrill showed up before 6 a.m. to set up the event.
Gold Camp Bakery in Victor provided the food along with the pastries while Newmont Mining Corp. funded the event. To help celebrate, Newmont’s External Relations team, Meghan Rozell, Katie Blake and Kaitlyn Ragsdale joined the staff. Cripple Creek City Councilman Mark Green made and donated banners.
In addition to the breakfast events, Superintendent Miriam Mondragon distributed chocolate chip cookies to staff members May 5. Laura Young, CC-V graduate and preschool parent, baked the cookies.
Said Brazill, “It was great to see staff taking a moment to visit and have some fun. It’s events like this that remind us why CC-V Schools earned a Best Workplaces 2021 award from The Gazette.”