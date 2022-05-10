The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Greater Woodland Park Chamber presents workplace active shooter training
Woodland Park police will hold a free active shooter training to prepare employers and their employees on how to handle such threats in the workplace.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park. Check-in opens at 7 a.m. Register online at tinyurl.com/4tyfpypf.
The class will teach employees to participate in their own survival while leading others to safety, according to an event flyer. Though no one can guarantee success in an active shooter situation, learning these skills will greatly increase the odds of survival should anyone face this type of disaster.
Ron Fitch named president of UCHealth Grandview Hospital
Ron Fitch, president of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, has been named president of UCHealth Grandview Hospital, a 22-bed orthopedic-focused hospital in Colorado Springs.
In addition to leading both hospitals, Fitch will maintain his role as administrator over military affairs for UCHealth, as well as responsibilities for the UCHealth Southern Colorado Region: administrator over planning, design and construction (PDC), facilities management and security services.
At Grandview, Fitch succeeds Andrew Ritchie, who was appointed chief operating officer for UCHealth’s southern region.
Peak Vista COO named a 2022 Colorado Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are announced Robert Nartker, chief operations officer at Peak Vista Community Health Centers as a 2022 Titan 100.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
“These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making Colorado a better place to work and live,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.
Nartker started his career in health care as a registered physical therapy assistant and certified athletic trainer. After nearly a decade of patient care, Nartker transitioned into health care leadership, looking to increase health care access and bring together communities in Colorado. In July of 2019, Peak Vista welcomed Nartker as its chief operations officer.
“It’s an honor to be recognized and join this elite group,” said Nartker. “They say that a leader is only as good as their team. This achievement proves that our Peak Vista team is more than exceptional – they’re titans.”
Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their organizations employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will also be honored at an awards ceremony on June 2 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.