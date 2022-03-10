The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Ives named operations manager for Green Box Arts
Sean Ives, a longtime resident of Green Mountain Falls, has been chosen at the operations manager for the Green Box Arts organization. Ives has participated in Green Box since its inception. His work will be focused on the James Turrell Skyspace, to be dedicated June 18, at the beginning of the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls.