Pikes Peak Regional Health and Education Association awards $100K grant to Teller Senior Coalition
Curt Grina, president of Pikes Peak Regional Health and Education Association, recently presented a $100,000 grant to Teller Senior Coalition.
The Pikes Peak Regional Health and Education Association, formerly known as the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association, was formed in 2000 and since then accomplished the planning, building, and startup of the Woodland Park Medical Campus and Hospital in 2007. The association also assisted in the development of the Medical Office Building and Forest Ridge Senior Living Center on the campus. The hospital was acquired by UCHealth in 2018.
Having completed all its initial development objectives, the Association broadened its mission in 2021 to continue helping create prosperity and quality of life in our local community.
Teller Senior Coalition has for 25 years, provided essential services to seniors in the Teller County region. Its mission is to provide services to enable vulnerable seniors to remain in their homes longer and live with independence and dignity. TSC provides transportation, nutrition support, homemaking services, respite for caregivers, and safety-related handyman repairs. They assist older adults as they navigate the aging process.
The Teller Senior Coalition recently relocated to new offices in Divide, making it easier to serve clients and provide an enhanced working environment for staff and volunteers