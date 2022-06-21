The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
According to the Roshek Report, 78 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in May. In Woodland Park, of 35 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,130,000, the lowest, $315,000. In Divide, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $945,000, the lowest, $265,000. In Florissant, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,165,000, the lowest, $137,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor area, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $2,145,000, the lowest, $230,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $508,333, the lowest, $345,000.