Yvonne Ramos is the new advertising representative for the Pikes Peak Courier.
A Colorado Springs native, Ramos has over 20 years experience in advertising sales.
“I am excited to be part of connecting our community to the Pikes Peak Courier,” she said.
To advertise, contact Ramos at 719-686-6457 or yvonne.ramos@pikespeaknewspapers.com.