Community Partnership celebrates grand opening
Community Partnership Family Resouce Center hosts a grand opening celebration of its new location at 701 Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park. The celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. that day.