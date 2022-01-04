The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Bakery truck sells goods from two Woodland Park locations
Margaret Burroughs offers a variety of her baked goods from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in the parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Paradise Circle in Woodland Park. Fridays and Saturdays, she parks the bakery truck during the same times at the Woodland Butcher Block, 320 S. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. When all the paperwork and details are approved by the city of Cripple Creek, Burroughs and her daughter, Marie Farrell, plan to open a bakery in Cripple Creek Mountain Estates in the communty center on Teller 1.
Also
Max Levy, vice president/chief operations officer at Park State Bank & Trust, and owner of the Swiss Chalet and Peppertree restaurants, has been selected for the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute for the Class of 2022.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only