HtN Hope Lives Here hosts 40th anniversary Sweetheart Ball Feb. 5
HtN, Hope Lives Here, celebrates the organization’s 40th anniversary with the Sweetheart Ball which begins at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Shining Mountain Golf Club, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. The Swiss Chalet will cater the dinner and participants can dance to the tunes of Tiny Barge and the Big Chill. The event includes a silent and live auction. For tickets and information, call 719-687-7273 or visit htntc.org.