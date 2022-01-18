The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
- According to a Facebook post by Elijah Murphy, he has closed The Historic Ute Inn in Woodland Park but is planning for a grand re-opening June 1.
- 72 homes sold in December in Teller County and Ute Pass, states the Roshek Report. In Woodland Park, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,780,000, the lowest, $200,000. In Divide, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced was $825,000, the lowest, $230,000. In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.1 million, the lowest, $137,500. In Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $575,000, the lowest, $50,000. In Ute Pass, of 7 homes sold, the highest priced was $1,075,000, the lowest, $475,000.
- Free income tax returns are prepared by IRS-sponsored, trained and certified tax preparers. To schedule an appointment in Woodland Park or Cripple Creek, call 719-437-9885, or email TellerCounty VITA@gmail.com.
