Holiday Home Tour beneficiaries split $15,136
The board of directors of Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour held a reception last week at Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to hand checks to the nonprofit beneficiaries of the tour, which is also a nonprofit organization.
On hand to receive the checks were Kelly Kezeor, board member of Woodland Park Players, who performed during the tour in December; Kathy Lowry, executive director of Teller Senior Coalition, which started a food pantry during the pandemic; and Craig Haney, vice president of Friends of Mueller State Park, which will use the funds to replace the sign for the Visitor Center. Teller County Habitat for Humanity is another beneficiary, but was not represented at the reception.
The four beneficiaries split $15,136. Ticket sales this year were the highest ever, according to Karolyn Smith, who handles the publicity for the tour.
Also
Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons hosts Colorado demographer Nancy Gedeon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Woodland Professional Building, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Gedeon’s presentation will include information on the state’s demographic population and business trends.
