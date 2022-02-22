The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions, and nonprofit updates. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Food pantries get big deliveries thanks to Teller County Waste
Teller County Waste recently made two large donations — in the form of meat — to two Teller County food pantries. First was a donation of 225 pounds of beef to the Community Cupboard in Woodland Park. A week later, Teller County Waste donated the same amount of beef to the Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide.
Park State Bank & Trust donated $5,000 each to first responder agencies in Woodland Park, including Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office. The bank’s president, Tony Perry, presented the checks to representatives of each department at the February Business After Hours hosted by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.