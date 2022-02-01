The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, nonprofits, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Scarlata back as executive director of HtN, Hope Lives Here
Vince Scarlata has returned as the executive director of HtN, Hope Lives Here. Scarlata served as the organization’s third executive director, transitioned as the interim director, retired, and is back as the executive director with an annual salary of zero.
Also
Cindy Valade, of CV Images, has signed a contract with the city of Woodland Park to provide photos for 2022.