Divide business owner awarded Access to Capital grant

Rachel Wheeler, owner of Nature Mama Body Care in Divide, received a $5,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade through the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program. Wheeler was one of 56 Colorado small business owners to receive the grant. Recipients were selected from more than 100 small businesses whose owners completed an “Access to Capital” training developed as part of the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program created by SB21-241. A total of $280,000 was distributed as the first of two grant opportunities for participants of the training.

Vanguard Skin Specialists among CASA partners

Vanguard Skin Specialists is among several major renewing Business Partners for 2023 for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.