The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.

January home sales in Teller County reported

According to the Roshek Report, conducted by Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty — The Roshek Group in Woodland Park, 33 homes sold in January in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,900,000 the lowest, $365,000. In Divide, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $2,062,500, the lowest, $260,000. In Florissant, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $775,000, the lowest, $350,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $490,000, the lowest, $168,000. In Ute Pass, of five homes sold, the highest-priced was $678,000, the lowest, $343,000.

• • •

HtN — Hopes Live Here had several fundraiser sponsors

In addition to Vanguard Skin Specialists, Newmont Mining Corp., Andrew Wommack Ministries, Park State Bank & Trust and Peak View Park were the presenting sponsors of the SweetHeart Ball Feb. 11. The ball was a fundraiser for HtN — Hope Lives Here.