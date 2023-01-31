The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.

Community Partnership holds grand opening

Community Partnership Family Resource Center held a grand-opening reception for the organization’s new facility at 701 Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park on Jan. 26. The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the celebration.

DayBreak – An Adult Day Program announces closure

Elisa Santos, executive director of DayBreak – An Adult Day Program, announced last week that the Woodland Park nonprofit organization is closing. Santos attributed the board’s decision to fewer participants in the program, inflation and ongoing staff issues. “It has become impossible to maintain this as a a sustainable nonprofit business,” Santos said.

The Roshek Group reports December home sales in Teller

According to the Roshek Report, 45 homes sold in December in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,282,609, the lowest, $110,000. In Divide, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $999,999, the lowest, $220,000. In Florissant, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $840,000, the lowest, $225,000. In the Cripple Creek-Victor area, of seven homes sold, the highest-priced was $680,000, the lowest, $163,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $599,999, the lowest,$350,000, the report said.

Pantry owners have a change of heart about sale

Ben and Nan Stephens announced last week that they had taken The Pantry restaurant in Green Mountain Falls off the market. The Stephenses were featured in an article about the sale in the Jan. 18 edition of The Courier.