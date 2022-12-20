The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Newmont hosts free community lunch at Aspen Mine Center
Newmont Mining Corp. hosted a free community lunch Dec. 14 at Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek. People from all over southern Teller County, 166, of them, enjoyed prime rib and all the fixin’s, including dessert. Newmont employees served the lunch.
• • •
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour nets more than $15K for local nonprofits
Ticket sales for this year’s Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour totaled $15,147, compared to $10,190 in 2021. Including sponsorships and complimentary tickets, 929 people viewed the seven homes on the tour. The Holiday Home Tour is a nonprofit organization that shares the proceeds of the tour with other nonprofits. The 2022 beneficiaries are Friends of Mueller State Park, HtN – Hope Lives Here, Woodland Park Farmers Market Association and Woodland Park Senior Organization.