CORE Electric announces new executive hires
SEDALIA • CORE Electric Cooperative announces the hiring of Amanda Hall for the role of Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Angie Bedolla as Local Government and Business Relations Manager.
Hall will be responsible for leading CORE’s risk management program by identifying and mitigating the cooperative’s financial, operational, regulatory, contractual and strategic risks. She will develop the organization’s risk management framework and regularly report assessments to the board of directors to ensure CORE’s business functions are sustainable and strong in service of CORE members’ best interests.
Hall joins CORE after directing the finance and accounting functions at Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, and most recently as part of executive leadership at Mountain View Electric Association. She also spent 12 years at the global media company Discovery Inc., ensuring contracting and financial systems were streamlined, rigorously evaluated, and continuously compliant across domestic and international revenue streams.
“We are thrilled to bring Amanda onto the CORE team to continue our efforts in managing risk for the cooperative,” said Dede Jones, CFO at CORE. “Her vast experience in both the cooperative space and Fortune 500 environment will ensure our organization is strong as we continue to develop new ways to serve our members in the ever-changing energy landscape.”
Bedolla will be responsible for managing and expanding CORE’s relationships with governmental partners and key accounts to ensure alignment and support through expanded programs, economic growth and changing energy landscape. She will also support efforts to identify future power needs for commercial and industrial members.
Bedolla joins CORE after five years at Xcel Energy, where she was an account manager focused on electric sustainability, energy efficiency, electric vehicle initiatives and demand response programs. Prior to that, she was in corporate economic development at Xcel Energy and was an economic development specialist at Adams County Economic Development.
Bedolla served as a councilwoman for the City of Thornton in 2020 and 2021, where she initiated and fast-tracked grant programs for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also supported redevelopment, business attraction and expansion and business support services to the existing business community.
“Angie’s background in both the utility and economic development spaces is a tremendous asset to our cooperative,” said Rob Osborn, director of business development at CORE. “Her ability to support stakeholders and key accounts will benefit not only CORE but the regions we serve now and in the future. Bringing talent like Angie to our team expands our ability to be a trusted energy adviser for our members.”
CORE is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides power to nearly 170,000 homes and businesses and 300,000 members inside a 5,000-square-mile service area along Colorado’s Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.