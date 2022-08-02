The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Concrete company sponsors demolition derby
Double M Concrete of Woodland Park sponsors the Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Teller County Fair in Cripple Creek.
To see the fair’s full schedule, visit tcafas.org.
• • •
Gorman Medical opens school-based clinic
Gorman Medical, a primary health care clinic, has opened in the school-based health clinic at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek.
For information or an appointment, call 719-820-7740.