The Demolition Derby is one of the most popular features of the Teller County Fair. It’s sponsored this year by Double M Concrete of Woodland Park.

 Courtesy of Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows

Concrete company sponsors demolition derby

Double M Concrete of Woodland Park sponsors the Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Teller County Fair in Cripple Creek.

To see the fair’s full schedule, visit tcafas.org.

Gorman Medical opens school-based clinic

Gorman Medical, a primary health care clinic, has opened in the school-based health clinic at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek.

For information or an appointment, call 719-820-7740.

