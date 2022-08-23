The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Senior Organization receives $500 from Colorado Natural Gas
The Woodland Park Senior Organization received a $500 check last month from Colorado Natural Gas. The money is intended to provide scholarships for people attending the Aging Mastery Program at the Senior Citizens Club, beginning Nov. 1. Registration may be made by emailing wpkseniors@gmail.com or by calling 719-687-3877.