The Business Buzz features news about promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Roshek Report details June home sales numbers
According to the Roshek Report, 74 homes sold in June in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 39 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.1 million, the lowest, $180,000. In Divide, of 13 home sold, the highest-priced was $750,000, the lowest, $315,000. In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $800,000, the lowest, $275,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 6 homes sold, the highest-priced was $370,000, the lowest, $162,500. In Ute Pass, of 6 homes sold, the highest-priced was $591,500, the lowest, $413,000.
New school-based clinic announces staff
Gorman Medical, primary health care clinic, opened recently in Cresson Elementary School, Cripple Creek. The clinic staff includes Fran Gorman, doctor of nursing practice, and Sharon Mitchell, family nurse practitioner. The clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. For an appointment, call 719-820-7740.