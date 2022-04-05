The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, nonprofits, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call her at 719-686-6458.
Rampart Roofing donates roof to Habitat for Humanity
Rampart Roofing Inc., a family-owned roofing company based in Colorado Springs, is proud to give back to the Woodland Park community with a donation of a roof installation to Habitat for Humanity of Teller County.
For over 12 years, Rampart Roofing Inc. has been serving the El Paso County and Teller County communities. In the past, the roofing company donated a roof to the Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center (The Cub) and has donated additional roofs to those in need.
“Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. We share common values with Habitat for Humanity, and we’re privileged to partner with them by providing the roof installation on the Trailhead Townhome project in Woodland Park.” says Rampart Roofing Founder and President Matt Munro.
According to a Habitat for Humanity spokesman, “Rampart Roofing has been incredibly supportive of our mission to build attainable homes for the workforce of Woodland Park and Teller County. The time and effort they are putting in on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Teller County is a gift to the families who will live in Trailhead and the community they serve.”
Located at 1353 S. 8th St., Suite 203, Colorado Springs (80905), Rampart Roofing Inc. specializes in installing top-quality roofing products with an emphasis on detail and excellence.
For more information about the business, call 719-487-7663 or visit rampartroofing.com.
Colo. demographer to speak April 20
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Lee Taylor are sponsoring the State of Colorado Demography presentation by Colorado demographer Nancy Gedeon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Woodland Professional Building at 400 W. Midland.
Attendees are invited to bring a lunch.
Seating is limited and reservations may be made via email to the office of the assessor, Colt Simmons, at SimmonsC@co.teller.co.us.
New Tweeds Holiday Home Tour board member announced
Georgee Deppen has joined the board of directors of the Tweeds Holiday Home Tour Inc.
The mission of the tour is to raise funds for Teller County nonprofit organizations that foster art, culture, human services, environmental stewardship, or sports and recreation