March home sales data for Teller County
According to the Roshek Report, 72 homes sold in March in Teller County and Ute Pass. Of 30 homes sold in Woodland Park, the highest-priced was $2.1 million, the lowest, $205,000. In Divide, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,612,500, the lowest, $320,000. In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,250,000, the lowest, $137,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $750,000, the lowest, $125,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $785,000, the lowest, $446,000. In March 2021, 71 homes sold in all areas.
Excel Serve Plus to close
After 30 years, Curt and Vicki McCully announced the closing of their window-cleaning business, Excel Serve Plus Inc., along with their retirement.