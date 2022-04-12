The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Spring Business Expo draws record crowd
Betti Anderlite, who owns the Mountain Vapor Lounge, and Patricia Faulks, office manager for A Better Hearing Center, represented two of 31 businesses that participated in the Spring Business Expo April 7 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
Sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, the expo highlights the variety of businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Pikes Peak Region.
”This is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” said Debbie Miller, the chamber president.
New coffee business now open in Cripple Creek
The 9593 Coffee Shop recently opened in the Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek. The shop, which serves Starbucks coffee products, is open 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.