BUSINESS UPDATES IN TELLER COUNTY
• Shannon Anderson of Woodland Park was promoted last month to vice president of Vectra Bank Colorado.
• The Woodland Park Walmart, along with several members of the Teller County communtiy, donated homemade masks and gloves to Forest Ridge Senior Living. The donors answered a call for emergencies supplies issued by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
• Dave Martinek, chair of Midland Days at Divide, announced last week that the fundraiser for the nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the depot, scheduled for May 16, has been canceled.
— Written by Pat Hill