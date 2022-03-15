The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Newmont Mine celebrates International Women’s Day
Newmont Corporation’s Cripple Creek/Victor mine celebrated International Women’s Day March 8 with a “Purple Shot” at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.
“This is a celebration and reminder of how women are becoming such an important part of modern mining. The theme this for this year’s celebration is #BreakTheBias,” said Michelle Rozell, Director of Heritage Tourism for the City of Cripple Creek. “Women are becoming instrumental in the mining industry in all aspects, and we were proud to help send that message in support of the Newmont Cripple Creek/Victor Mining Co.”
The celebration was a collaboration of the city of Cripple Creek and Newmont.
Mountain Integrity Cleaning now open in Woodland Park
Gareth and Michelle Krueger recently opened Mountain Integrity Cleaning at 118 County Road, Woodland Park. The company, which also has an office in Colorado Springs, offers residential and commercial cleaning, including baseboards, ceiling fans, doors, cabinets and blinds. For information, call 719-313-1227 or check mountainintegritycleaning.com.
Roshek Reports lists homes sold in Teller in February
According to the Roshek Report, 43 homes sold in February in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 22 homes sold, the highest-priced was $3,215,000, the lowest, $260,000. In Divide, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $650,000, the lowest, $395,000. In Florissant, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $615,000, the lowest, $250,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $450,000, the lowest, $155,000. In Ute Pass, two homes sold, one for $535,000, the other for $422,800.