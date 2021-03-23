The movie “Minari” has taken the industry by storm.
Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language film, “Minari,” which is based on a Colorado Springs family, is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay.
It’s a film that has ties to the Pikes Peak region.
Director Lee Isaac Chung is the brother of Leisle Chung, co-owner with her husband, Vinh Chung M.D., of Vanguard Skin Specialists, which has an office in Woodland Park.
Vinh and Leisle Chung, who are Colorado Springs residents, are sponsoring several private viewings of the movie at the Gold Hill Theaters in Woodland Park in April.
“I don’t think any of us imagined that the movie would receive such a good reception,” Leisle Chung said. “Even my brother!”
Leisle’s brother, who goes by his middle name, Isaac, found inspiration for the movie through his reflections on his family. “My brother sat down one night and just started writing memories,” she said. “He took a look at all the memories and realized there was a story.”
Isaac Chung was born in Denver a few years after his parents and Leisle immigrated to the United States from South Korea when Leisle was a year old.
After years of working and saving money, their father bought a farm in the Ozarks near Lincoln, Arkansas, sight unseen.
The film begins with the family’s arrival at the farm, where their home was a beat-up old trailer.
“My brother and I found everything exciting; my mother, not so much,” Leisle Chung said.
Isaac Chung’s memories are vivid, many of them symbols of hard work, such as the lunchboxes his parents carried to work in the local chicken-sexing factory. “He found the same one, the same brand and that’s in the movie,” Leisle said.
By 2018, Isaac Chung started putting the movie together. “At the time, he was thinking about leaving filmmaking because his career hadn’t taken off,” Leisle Chung said. “But he wanted to do one last project, and didn’t know if it would get made.”
As luck would have it, Plan B Film Company picked up “Minari” and showed the movie at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury and Audience Choice awards.
“I think that’s when everyone got that this movie is big, people would give it a standing ovation,” she said. “It’s a story about an immigrant family, but, really, it’s about a family that loves each other.”
The movie’s title refers to a plant used as an ingredient in Korean recipes. “In some way, it’s poetic for the film because the grandmother brings minari over from Korea and plants it,” Leisle Chung said.
The first crop of minari dies away but the second thrives, as shown in the movie. “Minari purifies the water and the soil, so there’s something really poetic about it,” she said. “So that’s why my brother named the film.”
Leisle Chung has arranged to have the film shown at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park at 1 p.m. daily from April 7 to 11. The showings are free for first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and volunteers. For others, admittance is by donation, with the proceeds given to Help the Needy | Hope Lives Here, a Woodland Park nonprofit organization . “We love the work they do,” Leisle said.
In showing the movie and renting the 615 Midland Ave. theatre, the Chungs share the theme of gratitude throughout the movie. “We are so excited and just feel so grateful – it was a hard year; there were a lot of things that were hard about the year,” Leisle Chung said. “But we are so grateful to this community.”
For more information and to sign up, go to wp-minari.eventbrite.com.