WOODLAND PARK • Influencer and city leader for nearly 30 years, Jon DeVaux, 79, is heading into retirement with his wife, Lois. DeVaux is closing his business, Alpine Firearms, and has given up all his civic service.
Over the years, he served on the city’s planning commission, city council and was a founding member of the Downtown Development Authority.
“Jon is an icon,” said Kellie Case, mayor pro tem and former finance officer for the city. “He always listened to what the staff had to say. He was a great advocate for us.”
The DeVauxs moved to the city in 1994. “We moved out here without Job One; we just came,” DeVaux said.
The idea to move from La Porte, Ind., where Jon had a computer business, was not an idle one. “Lois said she wasn’t going to die in that damn town in Indiana,” he said.
The couple bought a home, along with land on US 24 and Scott Avenue, where Jon opened Alpine Auto Center. In 2005, he moved the business to the west entrance of town and added guns to the car inventory.
With an eye on the ideal location, DeVaux moved the business in 2014 to the center of downtown, dropped the cars and opened Alpine Firearms.
But to most Woodland Park residents, the name “Jon DeVaux,” denotes public service.
“We formed the DDA in 2000, and got the charter a year later,” he said.
“We had our differences along the way, but it was talked about,” said Dale Schnitker, who was DDA chair in 2003. “Jon was a faithful and worthy servant to the people of Woodland Park.”
DeVaux served the DDA until 2012, resigned, came back and resigned again.
In 2003, DeVaux was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city council, was elected to the position in 2004 and again in 2008.
“I felt honored to serve on City Council with Jon, as he brought a welcome mix of common sense, collegiality and principle to his work,” said Phil Mella, a former councilmember, who today lives in Arizona. “We were confronted with many challenges during those years in the mid- to later-2000s, and Jon’s constructive approach, free from any hint of a personal agenda, meaningfully advanced the agenda for the good of the broader community.”
As a member of the city council, DeVaux helped develop two comprehensive plans, the city’s master plan and was a member of the Community Investment Board that distributed funds to nonprofit organizations.
“Jon was outspoken and opinionated, but never cruel,” said Case.
David Buttery, former city manager, credits DeVaux for his ability to remain unbiased. “When he was on City Council, I could always count on Jon to see through the fog of politics and discern what the real issues were,” Buttery said. “I could always count on him to keep me informed, sharing his opinions on problems and solutions.”
Term-limited for council, DeVaux joined the city’s planning commission and served for nine years.
“I enjoyed the planning commission; that was good stuff,” he said.
In addition to serving the public, DeVaux was known for his ever-ready coffee pot to greet a regular bunch of guys who come in to his store for that daily cup and chit-chat.
“If you wanted to know something about something, the gun shop was the place to be,” Schnitker said, with a laugh.
While her husband devoted time to the city, Lois DeVaux taught mathematics to countless students in the Woodland Park School District.
Looking back over those years, Jon DeVaux has an optimistic view of the city.
“We’ve enjoyed this town; it’s a better place today than it was back then,” he said. “Traffic? If you can’t figure out how to drive around this town and avoid Highway 24 then you’ve never learned how to drive around this town.”
When the couple’s home and the store’s inventory are sold, the DeVauxs plan to head out in a camper, maybe to the Gulf Coast, before settling down.
“I want to go to a red state, don’t want to live in a blue state,” he said. “That’s going to be South somewhere.”